Projects at cellar doors across South Australia received government funding with beneficiaries including wineries in Coonawarra and Mount Benson. South Australian tourists will be able to enjoy more cellar door experiences with 47 projects across the state sharing in more than $200,000 in Marshall Liberal Government funding. Koonara Wines Cellar Door at Coonawarra received $3200 in funding for its facade and seating capacity upgrade. Cape Jaffa Wines at Mount Benson received $5,000 for its underground Barrel Hall guided tasting and winery tour visitor experience. These funded projects have included "interactive wine experiences" in the Adelaide Hills, wine barrel tasting pods in McLaren Vale, grapevine charcoal drawing workshops in the Barossa and an audio visual wine tasting experience in the Clare Valley. Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said wineries thought "outside the square" in order to build on their tourism and hospitality offering after accessing the 'Unique Wine Experiences Fund Grant Program'. "With COVID-19 restrictions impacting cellar door trade, this grant program was created to provide an economic stimulus by attracting visitors to wineries across South Australia," Minister Basham said. "Our funding has unlocked more than $500,000 worth of new projects which will encourage more people to visit our wonderful countryside to experience some of South Australia's fantastic cellar doors and help support for our regional economies and local jobs. Minister Basham empahsised how the wine industry is a "key economic driver" for South Australia, with the industry generating more than $2 billion in revenue during each year, according to records. "The projects, ranging from cellar door upgrades and enhancements, to a multi-sensory and interactive tasting-in-the-dark wine experience, will improve visitor experiences and create must-visit destinations."

Wineries at Coonawarra and Mount Benson receive funding boost