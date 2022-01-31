Moving out? Top tips to moving on a budget

This is branded content.

Moving home is a busy and sometimes stressful event that many of us swear black and blue won't happen again after the 'next' time.



Instead of causing stress, moving home should be a cause for celebration. It represents new beginnings and opportunities for the next chapter in your life.



To avoid that stressful feeling, it's all about being prepared, knowing your budget and doing things efficiently.



If you're planning your next move and want to learn all the top tips for moving on a budget, then use this simple guide to get you to your new home stress-free.

Find the right movers

Like most things in life, not all movers are created equal. There are varying equipment differences, fleet sizes and serviceable locations.



If you're moving interstate you can expect to pay more than for a local move. The best tip to finding the right mover is to do your research.



Finding a cheap moving company is about booking with enough lead time, having a clear inventory to share and knowing your moving requirements.



Movers generally charge on an hourly basis so being prepared is key. Find a removalist who will discount rates if you lend a hand, or who doesn't charge beyond the quoted rate.



This usually requires a visual inspection of the items to be moved in order to get a fixed price quote. If you're prepared, a visual inspection should be easy to complete and could end up saving you a lot of money.

Pack and stack

Don't wait until the last minute to do your packing and certainly don't leave items all over the house for the movers to retrieve.



Be prepared and pack early, then stack your items in a central location. By moving the boxes, mattresses etc. into a central spot, your movers can efficiently grab your items and place them on the truck.



Find a spot in the house with few obstacles and is close to the exit point of the home. The more prepared you are, the easier the job for the movers and the quicker they'll be.



This is especially important if you are paying by the hour. Creating a labelling system for your boxes so the movers know where they go on the other end is another great tip to keep your hours with the movers to a minimum.

Load the car up

Moving home doesn't have to be an exclusive job for the movers. If you're trying to keep the costs to a minimum, consider letting the movers help you out with the bigger, bulkier items and move the smaller pieces yourself.



You'd be amazed at what you can fit in even the smallest car, so load the car up and do a few runs back and forth yourself.



Removing some of the smaller items also means the movers won't need to worry about playing Tetris with your items in the back of the truck.



They can load up the heavier items and get the job done a lot quicker, helping save you on the final invoice.



This option may mean you put a bit more time and sweat into your move, but your bank balance will thank you for it.

Get your network involved

If you've ever been asked to help a friend or family member move and come through, now is the time to call in that return favour.



The old saying holds true for moving house, many hands make light work. A top tip to keep the costs down is to get as many friends and family as you can to help out.



Loading up multiple cars, four-wheel drives and utes as you can make your move breeze by. This can help keep the moving budget to a minimum, you may just have to buy lunch or drinks for the helping hands at the end of the move.



A small price to pay for the bigger gain of keeping your moving budget down.

Moving house is an exciting time that represents a new, fresh start in your life. Yet, moving is often the cause of so much stress and anxiety.



A lot of the time this stress centres around the budget and how much moving home may cost. Thankfully you don't need to take out another mortgage to pay for your move.



Moving on a budget is achievable, it's all about planning and being smart. If you're planning your next move and need some tips on sticking to your budget, consider this easy guide to get you started.