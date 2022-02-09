Top tips for combating back-to-work blues

This is branded content for Corporate Coffee Solutions.

Reigniting work friendships with a chat over a cup of coffee can help beat those back-to-work blues. Picture: Shutterstock

Whether you've been sunning yourself by a beach, taking in all the culture the world has to offer, or simply enjoying sleep-in time, there is nothing better than a holiday. So it's understandable that your first week back at work may feel like one long blue Monday. We've all had that familiar feeling of anxiety and dread making an unwanted cocktail in our stomach as the looming deadline of our return from hoilidays inches closer. Here are some tips to ensure a smooth landing back into the office.

Socialise with your associates

Your nine-to-five is where you spend the majority of your time, so chances are you're going to see your workmates more than the rest of your friends and family. Don't let those work-day friendships languish. After a break, restart the social circle. Office coffee machines are the perfect place to strike up a conversation with a colleague. Having good connections at the office can make a return from holidays seem considerably less daunting.

Ease into it

As tempting as it can be to come back from your holidays all guns blazing and going full force to show your boss how dedicated you are, this is one direct route to burnout. After being in holiday mode for a few weeks, switching on your work brain may take a while, and trying to force the process by doing as much as you can isn't going to help. Instead, take the first week to readjust to your surroundings, reacquaint yourself with your workload and priorities. Don't be too hard on yourself if your first week back isn't your most productive week yet, it's only up from here.

Book, or at least plan, your next holiday

Forcing yourself back into a routine and readjusting your sleep schedule is not at the top of most people's list of fun things to do. Let's face it, going back to work post-break can be a little tough. In order to counteract permanent Mondayitis, start planning, or even booking your next holiday. It is far easier to be productive when you have something to work towards, and the promise of an exotic location in the future should be enough to put a little spring in your step as you reach for your morning coffee.

Work-life balance

It is fantastic to be passionate and dedicated to your job, however, this doesn't mean that all else should be neglected. Ensuring you have a good work-life balance will minimise the likelihood of burnout and those pesky back-to-work blues. What's the point in simply living for the weekend? Fill up your week with fun activities, make sure your social calendar is as full as your Google work one.

In a society that measures worth based on productivity it can be difficult to say no to staying late at work, and so tempting to reply to just one more email, but switching off properly and indulging in activities that spark joy outside of the office is vital for wellbeing. Go join that community netball team, do that couples cooking class, or simply turn your email notifications off when you're out of the office.

At the end of the day, or at least when you clock off, it's important to be compassionate with yourself. Your workplace can be an amazing space that houses colleagues who will help you thrive and drive you towards bigger and better things. So make sure your shirt is ironed the night before and text your work buddy to ask if they'd like a coffee. But take things at your own pace, and heading back to work won't be too scary.