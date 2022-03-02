What to do if you have an accident at work

This article is in partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



Work-related accidents can cause physical injuries, psychological disorders, diseases, and in extreme cases, death. These accidents can happen while you're at work, travelling to or from your job, on a scheduled break at work, or as a direct result of doing your job.

In Queensland, if you suffer an injury at work or a work-related illness, you can claim workers' compensation. For your worker's compensation claim to be successful, you may have to enlist the services of a qualified lawyer. Therefore, you should contact an experienced compensation lawyer as soon as possible.

Am I eligible for Workers' Compensation?

Everyone hopes to make it through a workday safely. However, sometimes an accident can disrupt a worker's life. If you are hurt or become ill because of your job, you may be eligible to make a workers' compensation claim.

Here are some of the eligibility requirements for workers' compensation benefits:

You must be a worker or employee.

Your employer must have workers' compensation insurance.

You must have a workplace injury or develop an illness due to your work.

You must adhere to the deadlines for filing your claim. The exclusive provider of accident insurance for work-related injuries is WorkCoverQueensland in Queensland. However, there is an exception for self-insurers. So, after an accident that leads to an injury, you should get in touch with WorkCover to begin your claims process.

What can I claim under workers' compensation?

There are two types of claims in Queensland; statutory and common law claims. All claims submitted in Queensland first need to be lodged as statutory claims.

1. Statutory/ No-fault claims

In the case of statutory claims, compensation is usually paid regardless of who was at fault for causing the workplace injury. Payments and benefits are known as statutory compensation and may include:

Weekly payments to replace income.

A lump-sum payment to compensate for permanent impairment.

Hospital and medical expenses.

Travelling expenses.

Rehabilitation expenses.

2. Common law claims

These involve an injured worker suing their employer for negligence that may have caused the injury. They typically only proceed after a statutory claim is made and accepted by WorkCover QLD or a relevant self-insurer. A common law claim can only proceed when WorkCover or the self-insurer issues a Notice of Assessment.

You may be awarded payments known as common law damages for:

Legal costs.

Economic loss.

Past and future medical and hospital expenses.

Pain and suffering.

Loss of past and future earnings.

Personal care costs.

Is there a time limit to claim accident compensation in QLD?

In Queensland, time limits apply to personal injury claims and workers' compensation claims. The difference between these claims rests on fault. Personal injury cases are based on fault and who caused injury to the employee. On the other hand, the fault isn't relevant to workers' compensation claims.

Time limits are strict and can affect the outcome of your claim. This is why it is crucial to understand the time limits that apply to your claim, to ensure you begin the claims process as soon as possible.

In Queensland, you usually have three years after a personal injury to make your claim. However, there are other time frames to consider that are much shorter. You must make a claim for workers' compensation statutory benefits within six months of the accident's date.

The deadline for making a claim can be waived by WorkCover QLD if:

The delay was caused by a mistake or reasonable cause.

You were away from Queensland.

You aren't aware of an injury until sometime after the fact.

A Medical Assessment Tribunal deems it appropriate due to exceptional circumstances.

What is the claims process after an accident in QLD?

Accidents in the workplace are inevitable, and on such occasions, a qualified solicitor is essential. Even employees injured when operating motor vehicles while in the line of duty should contact a car accident lawyer to increase the chances of a successful claim.

If there's an accident at work and you suffer an injury, here's what you should do to get started with a workers' compensation claim:

1. Seek immediate medical treatment

After an accident at work, you should get immediate medical attention. Never sign any statement or agreement while you're still in pain. If possible, let your supervisor know as soon as possible. WorkCover will pay the medical costs in the claims process.

2. Apply with WorkCover

After getting treatment, lodge a statutory claim with WorkCover QLD. The steps for doing this include:

Getting a Work Capacity Certificate from the doctor who treats your injury.

Filling a claim from WorkCover.

Where you're an employee with a self-insured employer, asking the employer for the insurance company's details.

You should get in touch with WorkCover as soon as possible. You should lodge your claim within 20 business days of the accident, or else WorkCover may refuse to pay you for the period of the delay. If you fail to lodge your claim within six months of the injury, you may lose your rights altogether.

3. Wait for assessment from WorkCover

After submitting your application, WorkCover will assess your claim and contact you about your injury and your job. A Notice of Assessment will also be issued at this stage.

4. Receive outcome of claim from WorkCover

Within 20 business days, WorkCover will decide whether to accept or deny your statutory compensation claim. The outcome will state the result and the amount you'll receive.

5. Accept the compensation offer or claim damages

After receiving the outcome from WorkCover, you can choose whether to accept or deny the compensation offered. If you are dissatisfied with the payment, you can commence a claim for damages against your employer.

Having qualified compensation lawyers throughout this process is essential to get the maximum compensation owed to you.

Conclusion

Accidents at work are unfortunate. However, if you need to make a claim it's best to get in touch with experienced compensation lawyers. These professionals can file a No Win No Fee claim on your behalf.



This means that you don't have to worry about the legal fees upfront, and you'll only have to pay the legal fees if your claim is successful. That's one way to get a positive out of a bad situation.