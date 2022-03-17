Make sure your home loan is managed by an accredited lender who can guide you through the pitfalls caused by poor credit rating. Photo: Supplied

Sometimes life throws a curveball at you, which can often leave you in a sticky situation. And when looking at the financial side of things, it may cause some trouble, meaning you'll likely need to take out a loan.

But what if you have a bad credit history? Don't worry - there is hope, and City Finance are here to tell you how. Fortunately, you can still apply for loans with bad credit.

Follow their advice and tips on all you need to know about loan options when you have a bad credit rating.

What is a bad credit home loan?

Bad credit mortgages are primarily loans for people with bad credit. These are typically offered by specialised lenders, sometimes called non-conforming lenders.

The only downside is that the interest rates are generally higher on bad credit home loans as the lender has more risk.

Bad credit home loans are often viewed as an interim and not a long-term alternative to an immediate loan. Over the lifetime of a loan, a slightly higher interest rate will make a significant difference to the overall cost.

Once negative information has dropped off your file, and your credit report has improved a bit, the lender will generally refinance your loan to a standard one with a lower interest rate.

This type of loan will cost you a lot and is risky, so make sure that you do a fair amount of research beforehand.

Nine tips for applying for a loan with bad credit history

Here are some things you can do to increase your chances of getting a bad credit home loan.

Make a copy of your credit report

Every home loan lender will want to take a good look at your credit history before making any decisions. It's a good idea to discuss the negative marks on your report with the lender, be aware of the negative marks so that you can talk about them confidently.

You may also be able to fight against the negative points through a credit repair service. This will increase your chances of getting a bad credit mortgage.

Try to settle outstanding debts

Try to pay as many debts as you can. Lenders want to see if you've put any effort into addressing your previous credit mishaps-the less debt, the better.

You want to look reliable and make a good impression on the lender so that they trust you enough to help, knowing that it won't put them in too much trouble.

Seek help from a credit repair service

Some credit listings could be removed from your credit history only if they were put there by not adhering to the relevant laws. A credit repair specialist can assist you with this.

If you manage to remove some negative listings, it may help you with applying for a regular home loan, meaning you can skip out on the high-interest rates and fees that come with bad credit home loans

Apply with a specialist lender

Some specialist lenders take other factors into account, such as lifestyle changes, and maybe more open to helping you.

They will also consider you if you're bankrupt or have negative marks on your file - so they're worth a shot.

Don't apply for a lot of loans

Every loan application you make will be visible in your file, so don't make too many in a short period. This does not look good to lenders.

Be honest

It is better to be transparent and explain each red flag in your credit report. Being honest will help lenders help you. Dishonesty will not improve your credit score.

Consider lenders mortgage insurance

Those who provide LMI often have their own (very strict) lending criteria, so your chances of getting rejected will be higher. So it's best to go through insurers where there is no third-party risk involved.

Avoid applying with another bad credit history

It can be best to apply as a single applicant, especially if your partner has bad credit. Then there's less risk of rejection. However, this does tend to reduce how much you can borrow.

Make your file look better

It is best to touch up your credit accounts by paying off and closing any other personal loans and credit cards. This will look better to the lender.

It is possible to get a mortgage loan with bad credit. Just make sure you do the application correctly and do your best to settle any other debts.

Make sure you also correctly research what you need to know to avoid any more trouble.