Horse racing strategies: A guide to the different types of bets

This is a commercial partnership with Neds.



When it comes to horse racing, there are various betting strategies. You'll need to understand them well so that you can implement them. A good horse racing betting strategy can help you win and profit from your bets.

You just need to find the one that works best for you. We've made figuring that out a bit easier with out tips throughout this article.

Win bets and place bets

These bets are relatively easy to understand. The typical bets with online bookmakers are win, place, starting price, each way, best fluc, fixed odds bet, and more. A win bet is a straight out or win only.

You place your bet on a runner to win, and for you to win, your selection needs to win the whole event.

Then there is place betting. In a place bet, you will bet on the place of a runner if they will run first, second, or third.

It depends on the size of the field. For example, if there are less than eight runners, places bets will only play on first and second.

Your horse must run a place in order for you to win. It is essential to take note of the field size when place betting.

Another option is an each-way bet. In this case, you make two bets, a winning bet and a place bet.

This increases your chances of winning and making more money because if your horse wins, you get a higher return, and you get a lower return for a place.

There is also a best odds bet. This bet guarantees the better of the bookmaker's starting price. The starting price is an average of the bookmaker's official starting price. At the time of betting, punters are not aware of these prices.

The best fluc bet becomes available at least 30 minutes before the jump. These bets are paid at the top on-course bookie fluctuation.

The portion that you win is paid at the price of the best bookmaker. Another one is a fixed-odds bet.

In this case, you will need to choose the winning horse, and you'll get paid a price based on locked-in odds.

Exotic bets

Under exotic bets, there is a quinella bet, exacta, trifecta, quadrella, super 6, and first 4. In quinella bets, you choose horses to finish first and second, and you get a return based on the amount of money in the quinella pool.

Another bet is the exacta bet. To win, you need to pick the first and second runners in the correct order.

When it comes to the trifecta bet, you need to pick the top three horses in the correct order to win. There's a box trifecta and a standout trifecta. You can also use the super six betting strategy.

You will need to pick the winners from six different races, the quadrella bet is pretty similar to this, but you will need to choose the winners from four nominated races.

When it comes to the first four-bet, you will need to pick the horses that will place in the top four. You need to get the order correct to win.

Some tips

In order to place your bets, you will need to have a good understanding of horse racing, the horse racing world, and online betting in general.

It's a good idea to gather information about the horse's history, how the horse performs, its behaviour, its history on different tracks. All of this should play a role in your betting decision.

You may need to try various horse racing bets to determine which one works for you. Remember to gamble responsibly, don't use more than what's in your bankroll, and have a separate budget for betting.

FAQs

What is the most profitable bet in horse racing?

Pick 6 is a very profitable bet, and so is the accumulator bet. They are, however, reasonably risky. You can win with some research, skill, and horse betting systems that are reliable.

Different bet types work for different people, and what is more profitable for one may not be for another.

Where can I find information about a specific horse race?

Various online databases have loads of information for you. You can find anything from the history of the racecourse to the jockeys and the horses.

This will really benefit you when placing your bets!

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.