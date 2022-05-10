How to do SEO for YouTube: 7 Tips to boost views and rankings

YouTube is a great way to reach new customers and promote your business. But, if you want to get the most out of YouTube, you need to do SEO for YouTube.

But if you want to learn SEO for yourself, here are 7 actionable tips that will help you boost your views and rankings on YouTube!

But if you want to learn SEO for yourself, here are 7 actionable tips that will help you boost your views and rankings on YouTube!

1. Do keyword research

If you're looking to optimise your YouTube videos for SEO, keyword research is a great place to start.

You can use tools like Ahrefs and Semrush to find keywords that are relevant to your video topic and have a high search volume.

You can even utilise YouTube's own search engine to find keywords. Just type in a seed keyword into YouTube's search bar and scroll down to the "Searches related to" section. This will give you a ton of ideas for keywords that you can target.

Once you've identified a few target keywords, be sure to use them in your video title, description, and tags. This will help YouTube's algorithms understand what your video is about and improve its ranking in search results.

2. Optimise your video titles and descriptions

One of the most crucial parts of good YouTube SEO is optimising your video titles and descriptions.

The title of your video should be catchy and interesting, while the description should give a brief overview of what the video is about.

3. Add closed captions and transcripts

If you want your YouTube videos to rank higher in search engine results, you should consider including transcripts and closed captions.

This will help people who are deaf or hard of hearing to understand your videos, and it can also help your videos rank higher in search engine results because it will be easier for Google to understand what your video is about.

To add closed captions and transcripts to your videos, you can use YouTube's automatic captioning feature or hire a professional transcriber. Either way, taking the time to add this important information to your videos will pay off in terms of improved SEO.

4. Use social media to promote your videos

Simply uploading videos is not enough - you need to ensure that your videos are properly optimised so that they can be found by potential viewers.

You see...

YouTube is a battleground for attention and engagement.

This means that promoting your videos on social media is 100 per cent beneficial and essential to your channel's growth.

By sharing your videos on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, you can increase the number of views and likes, which will in turn improve your ranking.

In addition, using social media to build relationships with influencers can also help to promote your YouTube channel.

5. Use the power of #hashtags

Including relevant hashtags in your video titles and descriptions, you can make your videos more discoverable to potential viewers.

In addition, using popular hashtags can also help to boost your video's ranking in YouTube's search results.

However, it's important to use hashtags judiciously, as over-using them can result in your video being penalised by YouTube.

When selecting hashtags for your videos, be sure to choose those that are relevant to your content and that have a strong track record of driving traffic to YouTube videos.

6. Be creative in your thumbnails

Thumbs up! You want people to watch your videos, so you need captivating thumbnails.

Making sure what they see on the search results page aligns with something intriguing or relevant is a wonderful approach to hold their attention and not click away.

You don't need to be a graphic designer or anything, but you can use some simple editing software like Canva to make your thumbnails look more eye-catching.

Including text on your thumbnail can also be helpful in terms of YouTube SEO, as it gives viewers an idea of what your video is about before they even click on it.

7. Work with an SEO agency

If you're serious about taking your YouTube channel to the next level, working with an SEO agency is a great way to help you achieve your goals.

An SEO agency can help you optimise your videos for maximum visibility and engagement, as well as help you develop a comprehensive social media and marketing strategy.

In addition, an SEO agency can also provide you with valuable insights and data that can help you fine-tune your content strategy and ensure that your videos are reaching your target audience.

Final thoughts

YouTube is a highly competitive platform, and in order to succeed, you need to use all of the tools at your disposal.

YouTube is a highly competitive platform, and in order to succeed, you need to use all of the tools at your disposal.

By following these tips, you can improve your SEO ranking and increase viewership for your videos.