What are the main rules in AFL?

You're at your first AFL match and you have no idea what's going on. Everyone around you is standing and cheering, but you don't know why. Suddenly, a player kicks the ball and everyone goes wild.

What just happened?

You've just witnessed one of the most basic rules in AFL - the ball must be kicked.

So if you're new to the game, or just want to learn more about AFL, read on as we'll discuss the main rules of AFL and how the game is played.

What is AFL?

The Australian Football League (AFL) is the highest level of professional Australian Rules football in Australia.

Founded on the 8th of May 1897, the AFL is the sport's governing body and is responsible for developing and regulating the game.

The AFL also manages the annual AFL premiership season, which runs from March to September. The premiership is contested by 18 teams, with the top eight teams qualifying for the finals series.

The Finals Series culminates in the grand final, which is typically held in October. More than 1 million people attend AFL matches each year, making it one of the most popular sports in Australia.

Basic AFL rules

AFL (Australian Football League) or commonly known as 'Aussie Rules' is a game that is played with two teams of 22 players, with 18 players on the field.

It's a really fun, and challenging game to play!

Oval field

The oval field that the game is played on is generally about 185m by 155m. This is a really large field, and the players have to be fit in order to run around on it!

Objective

A team's goal in a game is to score more points than the other team does within four 20-minute quarters in the game, for a total of 80 minutes, with a ball-up in centre square to start things off!

Scoring

Players can score points by kicking an oval football made of leather between the goalposts or through the goalposts.

They can also score points by handballing the ball to another player who then kicks it between the goalposts.

Goalposts

Unlike the 15-metre-high AFL goalposts used at the MCG, most local football fields don't require goalposts this high to be utilised.

For adult tournaments, goalposts must be at least 6 metres high, and the behind posts at least 3 metres high. Depending on the budget, the AFL goalpost height can range from 6m to 12m for adults.

Match win

The team that scores the most points in a match wins. If the scores are level at the end of a match, it is declared a draw.

What is the scoring system in AFL?

Here's how you score in AFL:

A goal, worth 6 points, is scored when the ball is kicked through the middle set of goalposts.

A behind, worth 1 point, is scored when the ball goes between any other part of the goalposts or when it hits the goalpost.

A free-kick, which can be taken from anywhere on the field and is given to a player who has been fouled by a player from the other side.

What is AFL's gameplay?

Blocking kicks, intercepting balls, pushing opponents off the field, or tackling with hold below the shoulder are all acceptable tactics for players.

A "free kick" is handed to the person who tackles you within the rules.

You must be quick and dispose of the ball before an opponent tackles you if you want to advance the ball across the field.

You may kick the ball in any direction, run with it, and bounce it on the ground every 15 metres and keep moving in any direction.

Alternatively, you can pass the ball to a teammate by striking it with your closed fist, a handball.

In Aussie Rules Football, throwing the ball is strictly forbidden, and if you do, your opponent will be granted a free-kick.

Marking the ball

A mark is paid if a player catches the ball without it bouncing on the ground after it has been kicked at least 15 metres in the air.

The player is then given a chance to kick from that place and cannot be touched for 10 seconds by any opponent. You get 30 seconds to take your kick if it's within your team's forward 50-metre arc.

"Play-on" will be called by an umpire if you have not kicked the ball for a predetermined duration of time.

Speckie

The Australian slang term means 'spectacular mark'.

Even though you're not able to shove somebody in the back, you can use an opponent's back as leverage to attempt to mark the ball during a match.

Gravity-defying plays are made for the ball and 'speckies' can happen.

Interchange

A team can switch out up to three players per game. The players have to wait in the interchange area and enter or leave at the designated place.

There can be no more than 120 exchanges.

50-metre penalty

A 50-metre penalty will be issued against a player if they commit any of these offenses, and the other side will take possession from the position indicated 50 metres away.

Firstly, arguing with, contesting, or using hostile words towards an umpire is strictly forbidden.

Secondly, tackling the player who has taken a mark, or impeding him from taking the kick is also not allowed.

And finally, running over the man standing on the mark who cannot move forward is also a big no-no.

Besides those main rules, players must also be aware of the additional ones that apply specifically to free kicks.

For example, failure to return the ball swiftly to a player who has been given a free-kick and on the full can result in a penalty against the offending team.

Additionally, wasting time, whether intentionally or unintentionally, by kicking the ball forward after one's side has surrendered a free-kick can also lead to punishment.

Lastly, any free kick awarded as a consequence of an interchange violation or a line-up has an extra 50-metre penalty.

Due to the penalties, games might be lost, which is a major setback for the team. If there is an infringement or a line-up, a penalty of 50 metres is added to the kick.

Kicks after the siren

Did you know that the game doesn't actually end when the siren goes off?

That's right - if a player marks the ball on the siren they can take a kick and, if within kicking distance, can still land a goal which still counts for points!

So if you're ever feeling nervous and the siren goes off, don't worry - you've still got a chance to win!

Final thoughts

Aussie Rules Football is so much fun! It's fast, high-scoring, and hard-hitting. What's not to love? Once you understand the rules, you'll be a fan too!