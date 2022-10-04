South Australians have been warned by the Bureau of Meteorology to brace for wild weather, with rain and storms expected to hit the eastern states on Tuesday.
The system will be concentrated on southern parts of South Australia including Adelaide, with rainfall peaking by midday Wednesday, October 4 and not expected to fully clear until Sunday, October 9.
A strong wind warning of 26-33 knots has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for Adelaide Metropolitan Waters, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Gulf St Vincent, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and the Lower South East Coast.
A flood warning has also been issued by the South Australian State Emergency Services (SASES), with precautionary sandbagging services being offered in Spencer Gulf areas, including Port Lincoln, Port Augusta, Tumby Bay and Quorn.
"Free sandbag bins have been installed at these SES units as a precautionary measure, they come in bundles of twelve," Phil Smith, SASES Regional Coordinator for Yorke Peninsula, said.
"People can take them home, fill them up and position them around their property. Information and an instruction video for how to fill them up can be found on the SES website."
The SES will remain on standby with units responding to call-outs, which are expected to spike in the next 24 hours.
Locals have been advised to secure loose items that have the potential to blow away in strong winds and to avoid driving through flood waters.
"Always clean gutters where they might get blocked," Mr Smith said.
"This is one of the biggest problems that we have during heavy forecast rainfall, water can leak under roofs."
The SES have also asked people living in the locations listed above to refer to the SES Facebook page for regular updates, including storm conditions.
A downy mildew warning has also been issued for the Mount Lofty Ranges, Mid North, Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East and Lower South East forecast districts.
The front today and overnight will ease before another cold front moves over South Australia bringing further storms.
Residents needing assistance have been advised to call 132 500 and if it's life-threatening, call 000.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
