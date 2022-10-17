Invisalign vs braces - Gorgeous Smiles take us through the differences

Both Invisalign and braces are effective methods of orthodontics, but there are some critical distinctions between them. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Gorgeous Smiles.



It's no secret that braces can straighten teeth, and Invisalign can do the same - but which one is better for you? In this blog post, Gorgeous Smiles will walk through the differences between Invisalign and braces so you can make the best decision for your smile.



Both Invisalign and braces are effective methods of orthodontics, but there are some critical distinctions between them. Keep reading to learn more!

How do traditional braces work?

Traditional braces are made of metal brackets that are glued to your teeth. They are connected by a wire that puts pressure on your teeth, gradually moving them into the correct position. You must visit your orthodontist every few weeks to have the wire tightened. Traditional braces can take up to two years or more to work effectively.

What are the advantages of traditional braces?

Traditional braces are slowly being replaced by Invisalign these days. And yet, traditional braces offer certain advantages that Invisalign simply cannot. Let us highlight these advantages below:

Traditional braces are cheaper. This is because Invisalign is a new technology, and, as such, it is bound to be more expensive than traditional braces. In addition, Invisalign requires custom-made clear aligners, which also add to the cost. Therefore, traditional braces are a more affordable option, especially for those who are on a tight budget.

Traditional braces are also faster. Invisalign can take up to two years to work, while traditional braces can take as little as six months. However, the time required to achieve results varies from individual to individual.

Traditional braces are better for people who have more complex dental problems. Invisalign is not as effective in treating people with severe dental issues, such as teeth that are severely crooked or have large gaps. In such cases, traditional braces are a better option.

What are the disadvantages of traditional braces?

Despite being a more affordable treatment, several disadvantages come with traditional braces.

Traditional braces are much more visible than Invisalign aligners. This can be a major turnoff for adults who are looking to straighten their teeth discreetly.

Traditional braces can be uncomfortable and require regular adjustments. This is quite a hassle for busy adults who often don't have time to see their orthodontist.

Lastly, traditional braces make it difficult to brush and floss properly. This can lead to an increase in cavities and gum disease.

Who can benefit most from traditional braces?

Traditional braces are most effective for people who have the following:

Severe crowding of the teeth

Severe misalignment of the teeth

A bad bite (also called malocclusion)

Jaw problems

If you have any of the above conditions, Invisalign may not be able to give you the results you want. In some cases, Invisalign can be used to improve milder forms of these problems, but in others, traditional braces will work better.

How does Invisalign work?

Invisalign is an orthodontic treatment that uses clear aligners to straighten your teeth gradually. Invisalign is almost invisible, so most people won't even know you're wearing them. Invisalign is also removable, so you can eat and drink whatever you want while undergoing treatment.



This is a huge advantage over traditional braces, which can be uncomfortable and make it difficult to eat certain foods. Invisalign treatment usually takes about 12 months, but this can vary depending on the severity of your dental issue.

What are the advantages of Invisalign

Since Invisalign is becoming more popular these days, it's important to determine its advantages:

Invisalign is made with a clear material that is virtually invisible. So, if you're worried about how braces will look, Invisalign may be a better option.

Invisalign is also much more comfortable to wear than braces. The aligners are made of smooth plastic, so they won't irritate your gums or the inside of your mouth like metal braces can.

You also can remove Invisalign aligners when you eat, brush, and floss, so you don't have to worry about food getting stuck in your braces.

Overall, Invisalign is more convenient and comfortable for straightening teeth.

What are the disadvantages of Invisalign?

Despite being the preferred option over braces by patients, Invisalign does have a few disadvantages.

Invisalign is way more expensive compared to traditional braces. Invisalign can cost upwards of $5000, while braces usually cost around $2000. In addition, Invisalign can sometimes require frequent visits to the orthodontist for check-ups and adjustments, which can add to the overall cost.

Another disadvantage is that Invisalign treatment takes longer on average than braces. While Invisalign may be the better option aesthetically, it is not something that can guarantee quick results. This is because Invisalign works gradually and methodically to move your teeth into place. In contrast, braces can give you results much faster since they constantly put pressure on your teeth to move them into the desired position.

Who can benefit most from Invisalign?

Invisalign is not for everyone because it only works on certain types of dental misalignment. To be a candidate for Invisalign, you must have the following:

Mild to moderate crowding or spacing

Rotated teeth

An overbite, underbite, or crossbite that is not too severe

If you have any of the above conditions and want to improve your smile, Invisalign might be right for you. The best way to know for sure is to schedule a consultation with an orthodontist.

During your Invisalign treatment, you will need to wear a series of clear aligners that gradually move your teeth into the correct position. You will need to wear each aligner for about two weeks before moving on to the next. Invisalign is not right for you if you:

Are not willing to wear the aligners for at least 22 hours a day

Have very severe crowding or spacing

Have teeth that are rotated more than 45 degrees

Have severe overbite, underbite, or crossbite

So, which one is right for you?

Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that you will be able to choose Invisalign over braces, as Invisalign is not suitable for every patient. To be a candidate for Invisalign, you must have certain dental conditions that allow your teeth to be shifted into their correct positions with clear aligners.

The best way to find out if Invisalign is right for you is to schedule a consultation with an Invisalign-certified dentist or orthodontist. During your consultation, your dentist will take X-rays and dental impressions of your teeth to create a digital model of them.

From there, they can determine whether Invisalign is right for you and develop a treatment plan. In some cases, your dentist may even be able to show you a virtual representation of what your smile will look like once your treatment is complete.